Dairy farm management programme opens for applications

Applications for the Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management programme are now being accepted by Teagasc, the agricultural authority has announced.

Applications for the two-year course must be submitted by Friday, May 1, it was noted.

Dr. Emma-Louise Coffey of Teagasc commented on the course, stating: “The Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management will equip you to realise your management potential in dairy farming.

The Level 7 special purpose programme was designed for those intending to manage their family farm, work as a dairy farm manager, or those seeking to enter dairy farming through collaborative farming arrangements.

“Graduates have primarily gone on to work as dairy farm managers on their family farms, or dairy farms throughout Ireland, while others have taken up opportunities abroad in countries such as New Zealand and Australia,” she added.

The core element of the programme is a two-year paid professional work experience with approved dairy farmers.

There is an opportunity to spend six months gaining experience abroad which, Teagasc says, aims to maximise participants’ exposure to different concepts and approaches.

The contact element of the programme is delivered in blocks at the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Co. Cork, and Teagasc Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

Modules are delivered by an integrated team of Teagasc staff including Moorepark research staff, college lecturers, dairy and financial specialists, with input from guest lecturers from commercial dairy farms and the dairy industry.

To be eligible for the programme, students must have a minimum qualification of a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture prior to the course starting.

Applications are also welcome from Level 7 and Level 8 Agriculture award-holders.

The Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management programme is validated and awarded by University College Dublin (UCD).

For those interested, the online application form can be accessed here.