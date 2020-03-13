Bord na Móna machinery clearance auction postponed

The auction which Bord na Móna had organised to sell machinery deemed to be surplus to requirement this weekend has been postponed, according to the managing auctioneer Wilsons Auctions.

The sale had been due to take place at Bord Na Móna’s site in Derrygreenagh, Co. Offaly, from 11:00am tomorrow morning, Saturday, March 14.

A range of over 85 tractors was due to go under the hammer, along with other lots, including excavators, CAT bulldozers and panel vans, among other equipment.

However, due to Government measures designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19, the decision has been taken to postpone the event “until further notice”, Wilsons has confirmed.

In a brief statement on the matter, the auctioneer firm explained:

“From the Taoiseach’s announcement today, you can see that the Government is taking decisive action.

“With this in mind, Wilsons Auctions in conjunction with Bord na Móna have decided to postpone the Bord na Móna auction event, which was due to take place this Saturday, March 14, until further notice.

“We will of course update you on the new date of this auction event when rescheduled,” the statement concluded.

In a statement yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Varadkar also advised people to work remotely where it is possible to do so, announcing a closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities around the country as part of the country’s response to Covid-19.