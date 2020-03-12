IPHS Symposium 2020 postponed due to Covid-19

The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) Symposium 2020 has been postponed by the society’s organising committee due to the threat of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

The committee made the decision to postpone the 2020 symposium – which had been due to be held in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Tuesday April 7.

This decision follows recent statements from Government bodies, as well as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Commission in relation to COVID-19.

In a statement earlier today, Thursday, March 12, the Taoiseach said that indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Varadkar also advised people to work remotely where it is possible to do so, and noted that, from 6:00pm this evening, schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close around the country as part of the country’s response to Covid-19.

In a brief statement issued today, the IPHS committee thanked all parties for their support with regards to the event.

“While it is regrettable that the event has been postponed, it is necessary that the committee follows the advice from the relevant bodies to ensure the safety and well-being of all associated stakeholders including sponsors, speakers and attendees,” a spokesperson for the committee said.

The committee is currently in the process of contacting all sponsors, speakers and other stakeholders concerned with the event.

“For any queries with regards to sponsorship, please contact the event organisers, Green Acre Marketing via email [email protected],” the statement concluded.