This week’s FarmLand: Coronavirus, CAP and how to measure your grass

Coronavirus (Covid-19) is dominating news headlines around the world, and has recently made its way into Ireland. On this week’s FarmLand, we take a look at what farmers make of the virus, and how they feel they will be affected.

We also get one tillage farmer’s views on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2020 – along with other issues facing the sector – and in our ‘how to’ video, we look at the techniques and best practice for grass measuring.

The impact of coronavirus is growing day-by-day, but what do farmers feel about it? Is it a legitimate concern, or is it possibly being exaggerated?

Breifne O’Brien travelled to Kilcullen Mart in Co. Kildare to speak to the farmers there, who shared their concerns, opinions and views on the escalating situation.

Meanwhile, AgriLand tillage technical journalist Siobhán Walsh travelled to Co. Cork to speak with tillage farmer James Hegarty.

James spoke about the need for a “level playing field” on imports for the highly regulated sector, as well as the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the other challenges.

Finally this week, AgriLand dairy technical journalist Emma Gilsenan travelled to Co. Longford to speak with Sean McMahon of Teagasc to find out the best methods for grass measuring on your farm.

