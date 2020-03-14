People urged to ‘regain their senses’ following panic-buy ‘hysteria’

People must look out for and support their neighbours – especially the elderly and those that are vulnerable – during the coronavirus outbreak, according to independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

Speaking on the topic, deputy Fitzmaurice said: “It is vitally important that everyone keeps a level head in the coming days and weeks.

“People need to refrain from any panic buying in shops and adding to the unnecessary hysteria.”

The TD stressed that the “statements and advice are out there”, adding:

The shelves will be re-stocked and the supply chain will not be interrupted. Livestock marts, meat factories and milk processors will remain open.

“There will be plenty of food for the dinner table. There aren’t going to be any shortages.

“Despite these statements and advice being widely circulated yesterday, there have still been reports today of panic-buying in shops in parts of the country.”

Deputy Fitzmaurice stressed that people would be better off if they supported their neighbours, particularly those that are vulnerable or elderly.

It’s all good and well for able-bodied people to line up in queues before the supermarket even opens. But you can’t expect an elderly person to carry on like that.

“By all accounts, you would swear it was Christmas week if you passed by a supermarket car park in recent days.

“People need to return to their senses. I am calling on everyone to ensure their neighbours are doing okay in the coming days – particularly those who might not have any family living nearby,” deputy Fitzmaurice concluded.