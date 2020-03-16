Weekend machinery auction cancelled due to Covid-19

Hennessy Auctioneers Machinery Auctions has announced its decision to cancel its upcoming monthly auction which was due to take place this weekend due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

The company, based in Co. Laois, made the decision to cancel the sale due to concerns over public safety in relation to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a brief statement on social media, the auctioneer firm said:

In the interest of the public safety and in support of other businesses who have made the tough decision to close their doors to fight Covid-19 we are cancelling our monthly auction next Saturday, March 21, at the old mart in Portlaoise.

“We will wait and see how things develop in the coming weeks before we decide on a date for the next auction,” Hennessy Auctioneers’ statement concluded.

Advertisement

Bord na Móna auction postponed

A similar move was taken by Wilsons Auctions, which had been due to conduct the sale of surplus machinery on behalf of Bord na Móna on Saturday, March 16.

A range of over 85 tractors had been due to go under the hammer, along with other lots, including excavators, CAT bulldozers and panel vans, among other equipment.

However, due to Government measures designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the decision has been taken to postpone the event “until further notice”, Wilsons has confirmed.