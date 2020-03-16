Kerry Group increases milk price for February

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for February, revealing a boost to the price for last month’s supplies.

Announcing its figure for the month today, Monday, March 16, a spokesperson for Kerry Group confirmed that the group will pay a base price of 32.5c/L including VAT for February.

This is an increase of 1c/L on the January price.

Commenting, a spokesperson for Kerry said that, based on average February milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 37c/L.

Dairygold price

Meanwhile, last Friday, March 13, Dairygold revealed that it decided to hold its milk price for February supplies.

Advertisement

Consequently, Dairygold’s base price for February milk supplies is 31.69c/L including VAT and bonuses, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

A spokesperson for the co-op said that this equates to an average farm gate milk price of 37.88c/L based on average February milk solids, achieved by it suppliers, “for all milk supplied to Dairygold and the February early-calving bonus”.

“Dairygold wishes to express a word of caution on dairy markets, due largely to the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Markets are experiencing serious volatility at this point, especially on the milk powder front.

“These products are bearing the brunt of significant downward pressure on prices,” the spokesperson added.