Kerry Group increases milk price for February
Kerry Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for February, revealing a boost to the price for last month’s supplies.
Announcing its figure for the month today, Monday, March 16, a spokesperson for Kerry Group confirmed that the group will pay a base price of 32.5c/L including VAT for February.
Commenting, a spokesperson for Kerry said that, based on average February milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 37c/L.
Dairygold price
Meanwhile, last Friday, March 13, Dairygold revealed that it decided to hold its milk price for February supplies.
A spokesperson for the co-op said that this equates to an average farm gate milk price of 37.88c/L based on average February milk solids, achieved by it suppliers, “for all milk supplied to Dairygold and the February early-calving bonus”.
“Dairygold wishes to express a word of caution on dairy markets, due largely to the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
Markets are experiencing serious volatility at this point, especially on the milk powder front.
“These products are bearing the brunt of significant downward pressure on prices,” the spokesperson added.