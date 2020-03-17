Sheep marts: Well-fleshed hoggets back €10/head in some marts

Mart managers across the country have reported that prices for butcher and factory-fit hoggets are back as much as €10/head.

Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ireland, both cattle and sheep sales went ahead last week as planned. However, over the last few days, many marts have had to implement measures that restricted the number of people that could enter the mart ring.

Well-fleshed hoggets made up to €135/head mainly, with some marts reporting prices of up to €138/head; however, these were few and far between.

In general, prices for cast ewes, in-lamb ewes and ewes with lambs at foot were on par with the previous week.

Cast ewes made up to €162/head, with many marts reporting prices of between €135/head and €150/head for these lots.

In-lamb ewes made up to €190/head, which is on par with the previous week.

A similar story can be seen in marts for ewes with lambs at foot, with a strong trade reported for these lots.

Ewes with two lambs at foot made up to €288/head in Roscommon Mart last week; although the majority of these lots made from €180/head up to €250/head across the country. Ewes with one lamb at foot made up to €200/head.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, March 14. On the day, a number of measures were taken in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, such as social spacing, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

For the first time in a number of weeks, hogget prices took a significant hit, with prices easing by €5-10/head compared to the previous week.

In this section, the top price on the day was €132/head for a pen of hoggets weighing 49kg.

However, ewes with lambs at foot were a good trade, with prices of up to €132/head being achieved on the day.

Cast ewes made from €71/head for feeding types up to €145/head for heavier types that were fit for the factory.

Sample hogget prices: 25 hoggets weighing 49kg sold for €132/head;

10 hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €119/head;

12 hoggets weighing 55kg sold for €119/head;

16 hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €116/head;

Four hoggets weighing 46kg sold for €115/head;

Eight hoggets weighing 44kg sold for €112/head;

13 hoggets weighing 41kg sold for €108/head. Raphoe Mart Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, March 9. There was a good entry of sheep on the day, with a similar trade to the previous week, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin. Hoggets weighing between 50kg and 60kg made between €128/head up to €138/head, a decrease of €1-2/head on the previous week. Ewes with one lamb at foot made between €120/head up to €190/head; whereas, ewes with two lambs at foot made between €180/head up to €260/head. Cast ewes made between €60/head up to €150/head. Sample hogget prices: 30-38kg: €75-95/head;

38-41kg: €95-110/head;

41-45kg: €110-120/head;

46-50kg: €120-128/head;

50-60kg: €128-138/head. Roscommon Mart There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last, March 11. Hoggets made up to €135/head on the day – a decrease of €5.00/head compared to the previous week. Stag ewes made from €40/head up to €130/head. Advertisement There was a small entry of ewes with lambs at foot, with a top price of €288/head on the day for a ewe with two lambs. Sample hogget prices: 51kg: €135/head;

56.3kg: €133.50/head;

51.1kg: €128/head;

51.4kg: €128/head;

57kg: €125/head;

50.7kg: €120/head;

50kg: €118/head. Dowra Mart Dowra Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Friday last, March 13. Prices for factory-fit hoggets were back for the second week in a row, with a top price of €135/head achieved on the day. Compared to the previous week, prices for these lots were back up to €3.00/head. In general, prices for these lots ranged from €120/head up to €134/head. All types of store hoggets made from €80/head up to €109.50/head – which was similar to the previous week. Ewes with lambs at foot made from €138/head up to a top price of €288/head. There was a solid trade for cast ewes, especially for heavier types, with prices for these lots ranging from €40/head for feeding ewes up to €130/head for factory-fit lots. Carnew Mart Some 2,800 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, March 12. Butcher hogget prices were back €5-7/head on the previous week, with factory-fit hogget prices also easing by €2-5/head, according to the mart manager, David Quinn. However, there was a good trade for cull ewes, with prices of up to €145/head achieved on the day. In general, heavy cull ewes made from €130/head up to €140/head. Lighter types made from €75/head up to €130/head. Moreover, in-lamb ewes made from €110/head up to €140/head. Ewes with one lamb at foot made from €140/head up to €175/head; whereas, ewes with two lambs at foot made from €200/head up to €220/head. Sample hogget prices: Over 50kg: €125-130/head;

45-49kg: €114-127/head;

40-44kg: €105-116/head;

Under 44kg: €85-105/head. Tullow Mart Over 1,200 sheep were on offer at Tullow Mart on Tuesday, March 10. There was a similar trade to the previous week, according to the mart manager, Eric Driver. Heavy hoggets – over 50kg – made up to €142/head, with the majority of these lots making between €137/head and €140/head. Hoggets weighing from 45kg up to 50kg made from €127/head up to €135/head. There was a lively trade around the ring from feeders and farmers for the lighter store hoggets, with 30kg lots selling from €88/head up to €93/head. Hoggets weighing between 35kg and 40kg sold from €100/head up to €110/head; whereas, forward-store hoggets weighing between 40kg and 50kg sold from €108/head up to €120/head – depending on quality, type and presentation. There was a strong trade for cast ewes, with heavy ewes making up to €162/head. The majority of the heavier types made north of €140/head. There was a ‘very brisk trade’ for feeding ewes that weighed between 70kg and 90kg, according to Driver. In-lamb ewes made from €150/head up to €175/head. Ewes with one lamb at foot made from €140/head up to €180/head. Ewes with two lambs at foot made up to €250/head.