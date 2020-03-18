Clare Marts announces ‘further tightening of protocols’ due to Covid-19
Clare Marts Ltd. has announced a “further tightening” of protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 – but has confirmed that it is “currently open for business”.
Outlining a six-point list of measures, including a restriction on entry for sellers and a clampdown on any crowds to halt the spread, a spokesperson for the mart highlighted the key points.
- All mart canteen facilities are closed with immediate effect;
- Sellers will not be allowed in the chutes and will have to advise mart staff of the way they wish to have their cattle sold at the point of unloading;
- Sellers will only be allowed in the sales ring for the duration of the sale of their stock, or alternatively can have their stock sold subject to their approval;
- Limited access will only be allowed in the sales rings to people who have business to conduct there;
- No children are allowed and “absolutely only people with business to attend” will be permitted – others will not be permitted entry;
- Anyone who has been out of the country recently or been in contact with people exhibiting any symptoms is asked not to attend.
The mart said that the “above applies until further notice”, adding: “Your co-operation with the protocol would be appreciated. For queries please contact: 065-6824411.”