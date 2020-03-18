Clare Marts announces ‘further tightening of protocols’ due to Covid-19

Clare Marts Ltd. has announced a “further tightening” of protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 – but has confirmed that it is “currently open for business”.

Outlining a six-point list of measures, including a restriction on entry for sellers and a clampdown on any crowds to halt the spread, a spokesperson for the mart highlighted the key points.

All mart canteen facilities are closed with immediate effect; Sellers will not be allowed in the chutes and will have to advise mart staff of the way they wish to have their cattle sold at the point of unloading; Sellers will only be allowed in the sales ring for the duration of the sale of their stock, or alternatively can have their stock sold subject to their approval; Limited access will only be allowed in the sales rings to people who have business to conduct there; No children are allowed and “absolutely only people with business to attend” will be permitted – others will not be permitted entry; Anyone who has been out of the country recently or been in contact with people exhibiting any symptoms is asked not to attend. These include:

The mart said that the “above applies until further notice”, adding: “Your co-operation with the protocol would be appreciated. For queries please contact: 065-6824411.”