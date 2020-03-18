Contractors urged to ‘stock-up’ on diesel

Farm contractors are being urged to “stock-up” on diesel to ensure they can “fulfill their obligations”.

Commenting on the recent decline in the price of agricultural ‘green’ diesel, Mike Moroney, the chief executive of Farm Contractors Ireland (FCI), said that the price situation was “helpful”, and he called on FCI members to ensure they have enough diesel in the face of an “impending national crisis”.

“Everybody is aware of that… Farming has to continue,” Moroney told AgriLand.

We have to fulfill our obligations… We’re open for business. It’s a difficult time for farms and farm families. We have to rise to the challenge [so] it’s helpful that diesel [price] is lower… The sector will continue to operate.

Moroney also said that the FCI has been in contact with contractors in Italy to see how they have been dealing with coronavirus (Covid-19).

Moroney said that the organisation had been in touch with its Italian counterparts through CEETTAR, the EU-wide confederation of contractor organisations, “trying to identify how they coped”.

Advertisement

Italy has been the worst-affected country in Europe with Covid-19, but contractors there were still allowed to continue working “as producers of food”, even as large regions of the country went into virtual lockdown.

Moroney explained that Italian contractors were given a “derogation”, excluding them from restrictions that brought work to a standstill in other areas of the economy as long as certain precautions were observed. This exemption was also given to other vital areas of the economy, such as the pharmaceutical industry.

Moroney stressed the ongoing importance of abiding by Department of Health guidelines in how contractors and farmers interact, particularly where social distancing is concerned.

“Our priority is the lives of our operators and people [they come in contact with]. That takes precedence,” he highlighted.

To that end, he asked farmers to be mindful of “anything of a practical benefit” that may assist contractors in going about their business in such a way that they can observe safety precautions as much as possible.

This would include farmers opening gaps and gates before contractors arrive so they don’t have to leave the tractors.

Moroney is also advising FCI contractor members to not go into people’s houses, and to bring a good supply of food when they’re on the job.

He also said contractors should take at least two breaks during work, due to the the amount of pressure they will be under.