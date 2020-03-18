Letter to the editor: ‘Marts need to take a stand…and make the call’

I have been in marts over the last few days, as Covid-19 has gripped the country. Despite the best advice and efforts from individual marts, holding [mart] sales during this period simply does not make sense.

I think marts – similar to what some pubs and social outlets did, before some of which were shut down – need to take a stand and voluntarily close, before restrictions are enforced and they are closed as a matter of public safety.

There will be people put out by this – sellers, buyers and staff too. However, it will be for the greater good of society. I say this as a weekly buyer in several of the marts in the east of the country.

‘There were children there…’

I was at sales a number of days ago, where the 100-people limit was being enforced. However, there were children there – probably because schools are closed, whereby one parent might be working and the other needed to sell the cattle. Those kids were simply brought along to be minded.

Advertisement

People were on top of each other at the ring. Surely that’s a breeding ground for the virus and is nonsensical.

Marts need to take a stand and stop being shortsighted. There will be lots of stock to be bought and sold when this is over but, if they continue holding these sales – even with restrictions, will there be consequences for people who are more vulnerable than others?

As a large-scale beef finisher, I need to attend marts to keep my business going as much as the next person, but for a couple of weeks I can do without…for the good of the country.