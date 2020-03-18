2 workers test positive for Covid-19 at Kepak factory

Two factory workers at Kepak Clonee, located in Damastown, Co. Dublin, have tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The development has been confirmed to AgriLand this evening, Wednesday, March 18, by a spokesperson for the meat processor.

It is understood that the employees, who tested positive yesterday, worked in the plant’s boning hall. All protocols in terms of contact tracing are “being adhered to” by the factory – which remains fully operational.

The statement confirmed the following: “Two employees at Kepak Clonee tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

In keeping with the guidance from public health authorities, all colleagues who may have come into direct contact with the affected team members will self-isolate for 14 days.

“We will support all those affected by this decision in every practical way possible.”

Fully operational

The statement went on to confirm that Kepak’s Clonee factory remains “fully operational”.

“At Kepak, the health and safety of our staff, suppliers and customers is our top priority.

“We continue to monitor developments in relation to the spread of Covid-19 and already have put in place a range of measures across all of our operations in Ireland and the UK to manage the Covid-19 risks.

“We are following the advice and direction of the relevant public health authorities to ensure we keep our processes updated to reflect best practice as set out by the Irish and UK Governments.”

The statement concludes that Kepak will continue to review and modify its response as the situation evolves.