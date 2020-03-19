Change in application process for Agri Mechanisation degree

The application process for the Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Mechanisation course in IT Tralee has been changed to now go through the Central Admissions Office (CAO) – meaning prospective students should look into applying now, according to the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

In a statement to members this morning, Thursday, March 19, FTMTA chief executive Gary Ryan confirmed the news, advising potential students to apply before the CAO deadline of May 1.

“Admission to the Bachelor of Science [Agricultural Mechanisation] degree programme is now through the CAO process rather than via the direct entry system which was previously in place,” Ryan said.

This fact should be brought to the attention of any prospective student thinking of applying for a place on the course. The CAO code for the course is TL743.

The chief executive noted that, while the main closing date for CAO applications has now passed, it is still possible to apply for the course.

Ryan highlighted that late CAO applications will be accepted from Thursday, March 5, to Friday, May 1, while the online change of mind facility will be available until Wednesday, July 1.

Continuing, he said: “Prospective students, in addition to meeting the required educational standard and obtaining the necessary CAO points, must have been accepted by a sponsoring farm machinery business who will provide the required work placements during the three years of the course.

Proof of acceptance by a sponsoring farm machinery business is an essential part of the application process.

“You may be aware that first year of the course did not run in September 2019 due to a lack of suitable candidates.

“The college advises that there has already been a very healthy level of applications through the CAO for entry to the course this year and it is expected that the course will proceed,” Ryan concluded.

Ag science deadline extended

In other agricultural education news, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has announced that the deadline for completion of the Leaving Cert Agricultural Science coursework has been extended to Friday, May 15, due to the outbreak of Covid-10, according to the Irish Agricultural Science Teachers’ Association.