Extension announced for Nitrates Derogation applications

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has today, Thursday, March 19, announced a short extension to the closing date for the 2020 Nitrates Derogation applications.

The closing date is now extended to Friday, April 24. This decision has been taken following consultation with stakeholders and allows “farmers to better plan for the year ahead”.

Applications, as in previous years, must be submitted to Minister Creed’s department using the on-line portal: www.agfood.ie. Farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor, by phone or e-mail, to determine if they should avail of this facility.

Over 6,800 intensively-stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2019.

“I would encourage more intensively-stocked farmers to engage with this application process and discuss the need for a derogation with their agricultural advisor by phone,” the minister commented.

The online system is, according to the department, aimed at simplifying the application process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties. Farmers can also remain compliant with the regulations by managing their livestock; exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure; or renting additional land.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by logging onto: www.agfood.ie and clicking the ‘Register’ button. More information is available on the department’s website here.

Minister Creed urged all those in the sector to continue to take all precautions necessary and follow the Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines regarding coronavirus.