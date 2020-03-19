‘Delays and disruption’ at European borders for agricultural produce

The responses to the spread of Covid-19 across EU member states is causing “increasing difficulties” to the movement of agricultural produce.

In a joint statement, three of the leading bodies in the European agricultural sector warned that delays and disruption at country borders have been seen for the delivery of certain agricultural and manufactured products, as well as packaging materials.

The statement was issued on behalf of FoodDrinkEurope; CELCAA (which deals with European agri-food trade); and COPA-COGECA (which represents EU farming co-operatives).

There is also concern over the movement of workers, notably due to certain border closures and travel restrictions, as well as potential labour shortages as staff follow national movement restrictions to mitigate the crisis.

“Given that the agri-food supply chain is highly integrated and operating across borders, any blocks of supply and workers will inevitably disrupt business,” the three organisations pointed out.

The joint statement is calling on the European Commission to “do everything in its power” to ensure that the flow of agricultural produce, food, drink and packaging materials is uninterrupted; as well as to provide solutions to prevent and manage labour shortages.

The statement also called on the commission to “consider Europe’s 11 million farmers, 4.7 million manufacturing workers, 294,000 food and drink businesses [including 22,000 agri-cooperatives] and 35,000 trading companies”.

The “key points” of the joint statement are as follows: