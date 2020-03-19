IHFA: Emerald Expo and premier bull show cancelled

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) has announced that it has decided to cancel two of its annual events this year due to the spread of Covid-19.

In a short statement today, Thursday, March 19, the Clonakilty-based association said:

“Due to the developments surrounding Covid-19 both the IHFA Premier Bull Show and Sale and Emerald Expo 2020 will be cancelled.”

The 45th annual IHFA Premier Bull Show and Sale had been scheduled to take place in Nenagh Livestock Mart on Friday, April 3, with entries already in following a deadline of Friday, February 28.

Meanwhile, the Emerald Expo 2020 was due to take place in the Virginia Show Centre, Co. Cavan, on Saturday, April 25.

With three handling classes, 21 cattle classes and five championships, as well as the Expo Express Sale, the show is usually a key event for Holstein breeders.

Covid-19 impact

Regarding the spread of the coronavirus, and its impact, the IHFA assured that the association is continuing its services.

“Covid-19 presents challenges to us all. With cooperation from everyone, we can get safely through.

“In light of the present developments with Covid-19, some staff will be working from home.

Please be assured that your queries will be dealt with and services will continue.

“Where possible email your queries to: [email protected] and they will be forwarded to the relevant staff members,” the IHFA concluded.