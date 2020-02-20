Think you can ‘handle’ this: JCB unveils nimble new ‘livestock’ Loadall

A new addition to the JCB Loadall telescopic handler range is aimed specifically for the livestock farming sector, according to the British machinery giant.

Dubbed the Loadall 532-60 AGRI, the machine – in the words of John Smith, managing director of JCB Agriculture – “has the potential to improve productivity on dairy and other livestock farms, while keeping ownership costs in check”.

The Loadall 532-60 slots into JCB’s telescopic handler range with the same lift capacity as the new-generation 532-70 at 3,200kg – but in a shorter and slightly narrower package.

This results in what JCB calls a “highly manoeuvrable” machine with multi-mode steering for work in and around farm buildings, and with sufficient substance for field work, such as stacking and loading bales.

As such, the handler’s two-stage telescopic boom takes its full lift capacity to a 6.20m maximum lift height and sustains 1,400kg of lift at 3.34m forward reach.

Where buildings access is critical, the Loadall 532-60 can be specified on 20in tyres to bring the machine’s height down to just 2.40m from 2.49m on 24in tyres, together with a slight reduction in overall width.

The Loadall 532-60 is powered by a 109hp version of JCB’s 4.4L EcoMAX diesel engine coupled to a manual powershift and torque converter transmission. This has four speeds, controlled using a thumb switch on the joystick.

Meanwhile, the machine’s four-wheel drive and a front axle limited slip differential option apparently provides more traction.

The JCB 532-60 is fitted with the new Command Plus cab previously introduced on larger models in the range, which the machinery giant says offers better visibility.

The UK firm also points to the control joystick, which it says offers the JCB Smooth Ride System boom suspension and Bucket Control System for “low-effort bucket or fork shaking”.