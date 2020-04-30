The sun sets on Arable April…is the tillage future bright?

Today marks the last day of Arable April and what a month it has been. Our readers embraced the opportunity to tell the tillage story and provided people with some stunning pictures from their work in the fields.

The pictures filled social media channels with colourful tillage crops, good weather and eye-catching machinery at a time when people sought a welcomed escape from the challenging reality the country currently finds itself in.

Very importantly our readers adhered to social distancing while doing so and as a result viewers will have noticed that many pictures were of tractors parked in fields with no drivers.

Some were taken by a family member or a member of a team working together. Crop walkers working alone also sent in what they witnessed and kept people up-to-date.

The pictures displayed a vibrant tillage sector – sending out some positive vibes during an undoubtedly difficult month for growers.

This vibrant sector needs to be supported – as is the case for all farming quarters as they ride out the Covid-19 storm.

Food security is something we need to be sure of and tillage provides the backbone to that security with the production of feed grains.

Growth of tillage can reduce GHGs

Let’s look at the figures, last year, the area planted to cereals in this country increased by 2%. From 2015 to 2018, that area had declined by 40,000ha.

While the total area is unknown for this season in order to ensure that the sector grows it must be bolstered.

At every opportunity it must be pointed out that the tillage sector is a low emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs). 0.3-0.4kg of carbon dioxide is produced during the production of 1kg of grain.

Crops like beans and oilseed rape avoid monoculture, provide homes for the bees and create biodiversity. Cover crops protect our soils over winter, while also providing habitats for wildlife.

Throughout Arable April we saw examples of livestock and tillage farmers working together to produce winter forage. This needs to be encouraged.

Irish grain is produced to the highest standard, following strict regulations and should be promoted in our animal feed and promoted over any imported grain, particularly grain that does not adhere to the same high-quality production standards.

Unfortunately, malting barley farmers now face unexpected cuts in contracts due to the impact of Covid-19 on consumer demand for drinks. Is the drinks industry going to stand idly by and allow growers’ incomes to be severely impacted?

Only time will tell, but the window for action is limited. The word Irish needs to be respected, particularly when it comes to the labeling of those iconic ‘Irish’ drinks which are recognised across the globe.

Could we have a flourishing flour industry?

The recent run on flour has made people more and more aware that we actually have very little flour in this country produced from Irish grain.

But, this is not something to lament. It means there are opportunities to grow a sector that can flourish and can benefit our environment and produce high-quality food while doing so.

Irish tillage has an essential role to play in the future of the country’s agriculture sector and the challenges it faces on the climate change front. Arable April has demonstrated the energy, enthusiasm and passion the sector and its people have.

The sector just needs a little backing to thrive.

Thanks to all who took part in Arable April. From the photographers to the farmers and crop walkers. We hope you enjoyed it. AgriLand surely did. Take a look at the slideshow below for some more of our readers’ pictures.

The winners of the photo competition will be announced in the coming days.