Arable April 2020
Quiz: How well do you know the Irish tillage sector?
For the month of (‘Arable’) April AgriLand has been posting facts about the tillage sector…across our social media channels.
As the month draws to a close, we have decided to test our readers’ knowledge of the tillage sector – to separate the wheat from the chaff (pardon the pun)!
Take this quiz (below) to see how well you know your crops…and how well you know the tillage industry here in Ireland.
So; are you happy with how you did? You can share your result on Facebook or Twitter and get your friends to join in!
To keep up-to-date with technical tillage know-how and news stay tuned to AgriLand.
Pesticide lists…for your farm
Also, if you’re filling out your records or deciding what to apply to your crops, we have compiled lists of herbicides, fungicides, insecticdes and plant growth regulators that are available on the Irish market for the 2020 season.
You can access those lists by clicking here
And don’t forget; during ‘Arable April’ readers have been sending in pictures in their droves. To check out some of these shots click here
