Quiz: How well do you know the Irish tillage sector?

For the month of (‘Arable’) April AgriLand has been posting facts about the tillage sector…across our social media channels.

As the month draws to a close, we have decided to test our readers’ knowledge of the tillage sector – to separate the wheat from the chaff (pardon the pun)!

Take this quiz (below) to see how well you know your crops…and how well you know the tillage industry here in Ireland.

Did the Irish cereal area increase or decrease in 2019? Increased Decreased Correct! Wrong! - Approximately how much Irish grain did Diageo use in 2019? 100,000 140,000 200,000 250,000 Correct! Wrong! - How many tonnes of cereal grain were estimated to be produced in Ireland in 2019? 1.5 million tonnes 2 million tonnes 2.2 million tonnes 3 million tonnes Correct! Wrong! - What area of potatoes was planted in 2019 (to the nearest thousand)? 8,000ha 5,000ha 15,000ha 24,000ha Correct! Wrong! - How much carbon dioxide is produced per 1kg of grain produced? 2-3kg per 1kg of grain produced 0.3-0.4kg per 1kg of grain produced 13-14kg per 1kg of grain produced 8.5-9.3kg per 1kg of grain produced Correct! Wrong! - Can you name the crop in this picture? Barley Beet Beans Peas Correct! Wrong! - What does IPM stand for? Irish Pea Management Integrated Pest Management Irish Pest Monitoring Correct! Wrong! - Name the variety of potatoes in this picture: Record Golden Wonder Rooster White Correct! Wrong! - Can you name this common disease of wheat? Rhynchosporium Powdery mildew Eyespot Septoria Correct! Wrong! - Barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV) is caused by which pest? Rabbits Aphids Slugs Bees Correct! Wrong! - Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> How well do you know the Irish tillage sector? You got %%score%% of %%total%% right! Share your results Facebook Facebook

So; are you happy with how you did? You can share your result on Facebook or Twitter and get your friends to join in!

To keep up-to-date with technical tillage know-how and news stay tuned to AgriLand.

Pesticide lists…for your farm

Also, if you’re filling out your records or deciding what to apply to your crops, we have compiled lists of herbicides, fungicides, insecticdes and plant growth regulators that are available on the Irish market for the 2020 season.

You can access those lists by clicking here

And don’t forget; during ‘Arable April’ readers have been sending in pictures in their droves. To check out some of these shots click here