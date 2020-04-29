Prices: Friesian bulls averaging €70-80/head at Kilkenny Mart

Farmers were active at Kilkenny Mart calf sale on Tuesday last, April 28. Some 220 calves were on offer, with a 100% clearance achieved on the day.

With the calving season finishing up on most farms in recent weeks, the sale was dominated by stronger calves that were at least three or four weeks old with Friesian, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford breeds all featuring – with the addition of some continental-sired calves.

Starting with those continental calves, these sold from €170/head right up to €400/head for a Charolais bull, while their female counterparts made €110-310/head.

The lowest price for Friesian bulls stood at €40/head, but first-rate Friesians went under the hammer for €60-120/head. Plainer-quality, Friesian bulls made €40-60/head. Overall, Friesian bulls averaged €70-80/head on the day.

Hereford bulls sold to a top call of €270/head, while the general price range was €135-270/head. Aberdeen Angus bulls were similar in terms of prices.

In addition, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifers went under the hammer for €75/head all the way up to €230/head for older, quality lots.

Better trade for cows at Dowra Mart

Better prices for cows were achieved at Dowra Mart on Saturday last, April 25. However, while prices increased, they were still back on the high prices achieved in late winter or early spring.