GrowthWatch: Grass in surplus territory

By Teagasc’s Seán Cummins and James Fitzgerald

Grass growth rates have now moved into surplus territory on the majority of the Teagasc Green Acres participants’ farm.

Where possible, farmers are starting to take out surplus paddocks to keep quality grass ahead of cattle and to provide a quality feedstuff in the shoulders of the year. If the first rotation has not been completed at this stage, it may be worth considering taking ungrazed paddocks out as bales.

However, not all paddocks are suitable for cutting due to terrain or scheme involvements and, if this is the case, prioritise these areas for grazing; thus allowing you to take out more suitable paddocks as surpluses.

If in a position of surplus and bales have been removed, remember to replenish off-takes of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) in the form of artificial or chemical fertiliser.

Generally speaking, an application rate of 2,000-2,500 gallons/ac of ‘thick’ cattle slurry will suffice in this regard.