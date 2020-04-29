Gardaí investigate theft of silage rake from shed

Members of An Garda Síochána have begun investigations into the theft of a silage rake from a shed in Co. Meath earlier this week.

Taking to social media, local Gardaí based in Meath said:

“Nobber Gardai are investigating the theft of a silage rake, a Claas model 2600; year of manufacture is 2008, valued at €14,000.

This piece of machinery was taken during the course of a burglary from a shed between 8:30am and 9:00pm on Monday, April 27, in Headstown, Castletown.

“lf anyone comes upon this piece of machinery for sale at a knockdown price or can help to get the item back can you call the Garda [station] on: 046-9036100,” the Garda statement concluded.

Operation Fanacht

Meanwhile, earlier this week, An Garda Síochána announced the continuation of its major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The operation – Operation Fanacht – will once again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

The operation came into effect at 7:00am yesterday, Tuesday, April 28, and will remain in place until the end of the May bank holiday weekend on Monday night, May 4.

At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high-visibility patrolling, according to the policing authority.