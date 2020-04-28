Calls for farmers to get ‘full breakdown’ of ANC appeals outcome

Calls are being made for farmers that lost out as part of Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme appeals to be provided with a full breakdown of the outcome of their appeals.

Michael Biggins, the rural development chairperson with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), said that over 200 farmers in 70 townlands will qualify fully for the 2020 ANC scheme, following the results of the appeal of the ANC review, which took place two years ago.

Farmers will be informed of the outcome of their appeals this week, Biggins pointed out.

Following the EU review in 2018, an extra 2,154 townlands were included, while 699 were excluded, according to the IFA.

308 of these townlands appealed their exclusion. This included some townlands which were not part of the original scheme.

Of those appeals, 73 have been successful, while 235 were unsuccessful. Of the 73 successful applications, 20 were not part of the original scheme.

“The ANC scheme is a vital support to up 100,000 farmers, and is worth €250 million per annum in essential farm income support on land that has production limitations,” the IFA said.

The IFA pointed out that the new areas will qualify under the ‘Tier 3’ category (formally ‘Less Severely Handicapped Areas’).

Biggins called on Michael Creed, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, to give full details of the results for all areas and the data that determined the outcome of the appeals.

The IFA said that it would “make a strong case” for an annual allocation to the scheme of €300 million as part of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The association provided a county-by-county breakdown of ANC appeals, which can be seen here.