Rural TDs urged to make maintaining national herd a ‘red-line issue’

All rural TDs who are involved in government formation talks have been called on by Macra na Feirme to ensure that the national herd is maintained as a “red-line issue” if need be.

The young farmer and rural youth organisation made the call following comments reported to have been made by a Green Party TD indicating that “there will have to be some reduction in the national herd”.

Macra na Feirme national president Thomas Duffy commented on the matter, stating:

While the Green Party has said reducing the national herd is not a specific policy of the party, any rural-based TD should be very clear in government formation talks that culling the national herd is extremely damaging to rural Ireland and Irish farmers.

The young farmers’ association outlined that it understands the importance of reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, adding that it supports “real action on climate change done according to science and in the least detrimental way to the Irish rural economy”.

Macra’s Agricultural Affairs Committee chairperson John Keane also commented, adding: “There is a clear pathway to emissions reductions in the agri sector – it is science-based and realistic.

“This pathway does not include the mandatory herd reduction,” the chairman concluded.