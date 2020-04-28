Sheep farmers ‘must resist ploy and hold out for prices’ – ICSA

Sheep processors have been accused of “continuing to toy with producers in a cynical effort to flush out supplies and drive down prices” by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

“Farmers must resist this ploy and hold out for prices,” ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara said in a statement on the matter.

“Ramadan only began on Thursday, April 23, and continues until Thursday, May 28, but factories would have us believe that demand has disappeared since Sunday with some factories not even quoting for tomorrow.

“Yet all the while, sheep and sheep products continue to be sourced from Britain and Northern Ireland to the detriment of local suppliers,” the sheep chairman claimed. “It makes no sense.”

It is simply not the case that demand has suddenly gone away and, with supplies remaining tight, there is no justification for cutting prices.

“It is gamesmanship on the part of the processors to exact as much pressure as possible on hard pressed farmers – and it must be resisted,” McNamara concluded.

Warnings of cuts up to €13/head for hoggets

This follows processors warning yesterday, Monday, April 27, of cuts of up to €13/head for hoggets and €8/head for spring lambs.

As of yesterday, both Kildare Chilling and Irish Country Meats (ICM) wiped 20c/kg and 10c/kg off their base prices for spring lambs respectively; however, worryingly, this is expected to increase further throughout the week.

Furthermore, in terms of hoggets, both processors (Kildare Chilling and ICM) knocked 20c/kg respectively off their base quotes (for hoggets) from last week.