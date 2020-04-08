Stuck for a product name or PCS number? Check these lists…

As temperatures rise, many farmers will be getting out the sprayer over the coming days. This has prompted AgriLand to compile comprehensive lists of herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and insecticides (see below).

Farmers may find these lists useful when spraying or record-keeping. Product names, active ingredients (and concentrations), application rates and the crops on which each product can be used are all included.

As always, when applying pesticides farmers should consult with a qualified agronomist and also observe the product (on the container).

Rates referred to within these tables (below) are – in the main – maximum figures. These can vary, for example, depending on disease pressure and crop type.

Herbicides list

We have compiled a list of herbicides available on the Irish market in 2020.

Simply click on this herbicides chemical container (below) to open this list (in PDF format). You can then zoom in and scroll through the various products.

Fungicides list

We have compiled a list of fungicides available on the Irish market in 2020.

Simply click on this fungicides chemical container (below) to open this list (in PDF format). You can then zoom in and scroll through the various products.

Plant growth regulators

We have compiled a list of plant growth regulators available on the Irish market in 2020.

Simply click on this plant growth regulators chemical container (below) to open this list (in PDF format). You can then zoom in and scroll through the various products.

Insecticides

We have compiled a list of insecticides available on the Irish market in 2020.

Simply click on this insecticides chemical container (below) to open this list (in PDF format). You can then zoom in and scroll through the various products.

Legend for crop use

A legend is outlined in this box (below), which describes the crop abbreviations that are used in the aforementioned lists (above).