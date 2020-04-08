Pesticide lists
Stuck for a product name or PCS number? Check these lists…
As temperatures rise, many farmers will be getting out the sprayer over the coming days. This has prompted AgriLand to compile comprehensive lists of herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and insecticides (see below).
As always, when applying pesticides farmers should consult with a qualified agronomist and also observe the product (on the container).
Rates referred to within these tables (below) are – in the main – maximum figures. These can vary, for example, depending on disease pressure and crop type.
Herbicides list
We have compiled a list of herbicides available on the Irish market in 2020.
Simply click on this herbicides chemical container (below) to open this list (in PDF format). You can then zoom in and scroll through the various products.
Or, if you prefer, you can simply click on this link to open the herbicides list.
Fungicides list
We have compiled a list of fungicides available on the Irish market in 2020.
Simply click on this fungicides chemical container (below) to open this list (in PDF format). You can then zoom in and scroll through the various products.
Or, if you prefer, you can simply click on this link to open the fungicides list.
Plant growth regulators
We have compiled a list of plant growth regulators available on the Irish market in 2020.
Simply click on this plant growth regulators chemical container (below) to open this list (in PDF format). You can then zoom in and scroll through the various products.
Or, if you prefer, you can simply click on this link to open the plant growth regulators list.
Insecticides
We have compiled a list of insecticides available on the Irish market in 2020.
Simply click on this insecticides chemical container (below) to open this list (in PDF format). You can then zoom in and scroll through the various products.
Or, if you prefer, you can simply click on this link to open the insecticides list.
Legend for crop use
A legend is outlined in this box (below), which describes the crop abbreviations that are used in the aforementioned lists (above).
