Pics and prices: Better trade for dry cows at Dowra Mart

Another large yard of cattle was reported from Dowra Mart on Saturday last, April 25. The trade was said to be strong for store-type cattle, with the sale operating under strict health and safety regulations due to Covid-19.

Following the same trend from last week, lighter heifers and bulls were a strong trade – an even better trade than the week previous.

The news that some fast-food outlets such as Supermac’s and McDonald’s will re-open, and the increased demand from beef plants for cows, has released some life back into the cow trade, with better prices achieved this week.

However, while prices increased, they were still back on the high prices achieved in late winter or early spring.

Light heifers sold well and those weighing under 300kg sold up to and over €3.00/kg. Four Charolais heifers, weighing 285kg, sold for €850 or €2.98/kg, while three Limousin heifers sold for €730 or €3.04/kg; they weighed 240kg.

300-400kg heifers were popular with buyers and sold in the region of €2.50-2.60/kg. Better-quality lots fetched up to €2.70-2.80/kg, with exceptional lots pushing €3.00/kg and over. The stand out was a 395kg Limousin heifer; she sold for €1,250 or €3.16/kg (pictured below).

A Charolais heifer, weighing 385kg, sold for €1,000 or €2.59/kg, while two Charolais heifers – weighing 320kg – made €900 or €2.81/kg.

Store-type heifers (400kg to 500kg) sold at €2.40/kg at the lower end up to €2.60/kg for top-quality lots. Three Charolais heifers, weighing 425kg, made €1,030 or €2.42/kg, while a Simmental heifer at 475kg sold for €1,250 or €2.63/kg.

Heifers falling into the 500-600kg range sold in the region of €2.00-2.20/kg.

Sample 500-600kg heifer prices: Charolais: 625kg – €1,305 or €2.08/kg;

Simmental: 585kg – €1,250 or €2.13/kg;

Belgian Blue: 580kg – €1,200 or €2.06/kg;

Charolais: 515kg – €1,080 or €2.09/kg.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the sale price.

Moving to bulls, again lighter lots were a strong trade, with exceptional types pushing up over €3.00/kg, while the general run of prices fell into the €2.60-2.80/kg bracket. Two Charolais bulls, weighing 290kg, sold for €790 or €2.72/kg, while a 240kg Simmental bull made €740 or €3.08/kg.

Bulls falling into the 300-400kg category sold for €2.50-2.70kg, with some quality lots fetching higher prices. A Limousin bull, weighing 380kg, made €960 or €2.52/kg.

A number of store bullocks were also presented for sale on the day. A Charolais bullock – weighing 475kg – made €1,130 or €2.37/kg, while three Limousin bullocks weighing 450kg sold for €965 or €2.14/kg.

Prices for dry cows were said to improve on Saturday, with 700-800kg cows making in the region of €1.50-1.60/kg.