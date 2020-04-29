Devenish signs £30 million agreement with Jamaican poultry firm

Agri-tech firm Devenish has agreed a 10-year research and development supply agreement worth £30 million with Jamaican poultry producer Caribbean Broilers (CB).

Devenish’s science and innovation creates sustainable food production systems by optimising nutrient flows within the animal feed and food industry.

Its ‘Performance House’ business model is the cornerstone of this major international contract with Caribbean Broilers, which has made a commitment to producing safe, nutritious food through sustainable agriculture.

As part of the agreement, Devenish will build a state-of-the-art Poultry Performance House on Caribbean Broilers estate in Jamaica, where joint research and development trials will take place.

Devenish chief executive Richard Kennedy said: “We are delighted to have secured this partnership agreement with CB, a pioneering business, whose ethos around producing safe, nutritious, sustainable food aligns with that of Devenish.

“The performance house being built will allow us to use our combined knowledge and expertise to progress research aimed at maximising the positive impact of nutrients in poultry production.

“This is an important development in Devenish’s international growth and a significant milestone in the rollout of our Performance House business model worldwide,” said Richard Kennedy.

CB Group chief executive Mark Haskins said: “Devenish has been an integral part of CB’s growth for the past 10 years, and is the natural partner for this ground-breaking research facility.

This Poultry Performance House will mirror our newest technology, thus ensuring easy application of positive results and best practices.

“Success of this venture will allow the CB Group to extend its leadership in the production of safe and sustainable food for its consumers. The CB Group looks forward to this venture and the continued partnership with Devenish.”

Advertisement

Headquartered in Belfast, with sites across Ireland, the UK, USA, Turkey and Uganda, Devenish is a leading provider of environmental, animal and human health solutions.

Employing over 700 people globally and trading in over 50 countries, Devenish carries out pioneering research and development in health and sustainability throughout the food chain in response to the growing consumer demand for safe, nutritious and sustainably produced food.

Caribbean Broilers is part of the CB Group, based in Jamaica. The CB Group employs over 1,000 people and includes under its umbrella integrated Poultry, Pork and Produce operations.

Through its Feeds and Livestock operations, it also supplies producers with agricultural inputs in the form of feeds, genetics, veterinary and husbandry advice. CB Group is the regional leader in the safe food movement.