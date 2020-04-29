Vintage David Brown 780 to be raffled online in aid of charities

Midlands firm Hennessy Auctioneers has announced its intention to raffle a vintage David Brown 780 tractor in aid of four very worthy causes.

Initially conducted as a fundraiser for Do It For Dan – an initiative to raise some €2 million for life-saving treatment in the US for Laois toddler and farmer’s son Dan Donoher – the Portlaoise-based auctioneering firm launched the raffle last Friday, April 24.

However, it has since emerged that Do It For Dan has raised the required €2 million following momentous efforts by people across the country. As a result, Hennessy Auctioneers announced that it would add three more beneficiaries for the raffle.

The Irish Cancer Society, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and suicide awareness charity Pieta House have been added as beneficiaries to this raffle, as well as Do It For Dan.

The draw will be held by live stream through the Hennessy Auctioneers Machinery Auctions Facebook page on bank holiday Monday, May 4, at 8:00pm.

A second-place novelty prize in the form of a John Deere toy tractor with back actor has been added, sponsored by Templetouhy Farm Machinery.

To enter the draw, those interested can go to the GoFundMe page set up by the auctioneer and donate €10 to enter once. Entrants are asked to put their area, townland or local town in brackets after their name to avoid duplicate names in the draw. There is no limit on the number of entries and people can donate multiples of €10 to enter a number of times.

All proceeds raised from the raffle will be donated equally to the DoItForDan trust, Irish Cancer Society, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation and Pieta House with no deductions, Hennessy Auctioneers confirmed.