Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to Greens: ‘Different target’ needed for ‘biogenic methane’

The leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have responded to the Green Party’s letter outlining a number of pre-conditions that its leader Eamon Ryan wanted clarified before agreeing to enter into government formation talks.

Some of the key issues that the Green Party sought further detail on were greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets – to reach a possible 7% average reduction per year – and the establishment of a national land use policy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin addressed these issues – which are pertinent to the farming community and wider industry – in this extract from the letter below.

“Dear Eamon,

Thank you for your letter.

As outlined in your recent party’s manifesto “there is now just a decade to make the changes necessary to halt the warming of our planet and to save our natural world”. We want to ensure that the recovery plan we put in place through the programme for government reflects that. We believe this is in the best interest of the country.

Below we respond to your 17 questions as clearly as possible.

‘Will you commit to an average annual reduction in GHG emissions of at least 7%?’

This time last year, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action published its landmark report which demonstrated the cross-party consensus that exists for strong climate action.

Under the Climate Action Plan, the average annual reduction in GHG emissions is estimated to be about 3% per annum over the next decade. In the Framework Document we commit to developing new more ambitious carbon reduction targets, underpinned by a clear roadmap for delivery.

In the last few months both the UN and the EU have set out more ambitious targets. In taking stronger climate action, our aim is to ensure that we do not make climate change a divisive issue.

We firmly believe that it is important to consult and persuade people and sectors to take the actions to ensure that we meet any new targets that are set.

We would like to understand and tease out with you through talks, the specific actions that would have to be taken to achieve at least an average 7% a year reduction.

We all need to understand the impact it would have on employment, poverty, agricultural practice, public transport, regional development and on the different sections of society.

Considerable work will have to be done to outline where and when further carbon reductions could or should come from given that we will have to significantly reboot and revive the economy.

No party will want to introduce changes that will jeopardise employment or increase levels of poverty or have a negative impact on rural and regional development.

We will need to identify and bring forward the climate actions that will support good quality, sustainable employment, balanced regional development and reduce poverty.

We all agree that a Just Transition should be at the core of making climate change a success.

We will also need to consider the correct target for biogenic methane, on which the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has advised the application of a different target than that for other GHGs.

We believe that within the first 100 days we should bring forward and enact a new Climate Bill that will enhance and strengthen the CCAC, put a net zero target for 2050 into law and provide for five-year carbon budgets.

We look forward to discussing these hugely important issues with you.”

