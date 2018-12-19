The central bank ‘needs to review eviction protocols’
The Central Bank of Ireland needs to carry out a full review of eviction protocols, a Roscommon TD has stressed.
Independent TD for Galway-Roscommon Michael Fitzmaurice also outlined that questions must be asked in relation to the type of personnel that banks hire for security services.
Deputy Fitzmaurice outlined: “A lot of disparities are evident when you compare the protocol outlined recently by a former sheriff and the protocol followed in Co. Roscommon.”
“While the Taoiseach is correct that violence will never solve anything, it was also remiss of him not to remember back to last Tuesday’s incident with so-called security personnel carrying out an eviction.”
Negotiations
Deputy Fitzmaurice reiterated his view that the only way to resolve a situation like this is through negotiation.
He also outlined that it is important to be mindful of two siblings – who have lived in the house for over 60 years and “who weren’t taken into account by the bank when this eviction was ordered“.
“With just a week to go until Christmas, I would ask everyone to reflect on the situation – especially as this is meant to be the season of good will and a time for coming together with family.”
Concluding, the independent TD said: “Let’s hope that 2019 will be a better year for this family, as I feel that they have endured a lot of distress over the last week and will want to put this ordeal behind them.”