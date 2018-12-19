The central bank ‘needs to review eviction protocols’

The Central Bank of Ireland needs to carry out a full review of eviction protocols, a Roscommon TD has stressed.

Independent TD for Galway-Roscommon Michael Fitzmaurice also outlined that questions must be asked in relation to the type of personnel that banks hire for security services.

Deputy Fitzmaurice outlined: “A lot of disparities are evident when you compare the protocol outlined recently by a former sheriff and the protocol followed in Co. Roscommon.”

Deputy Fitzmaurice was referring to an incident last week in Falsk, near Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, where a farmhouse was repossessed.

“While the Taoiseach is correct that violence will never solve anything, it was also remiss of him not to remember back to last Tuesday’s incident with so-called security personnel carrying out an eviction.”

Negotiations

Deputy Fitzmaurice reiterated his view that the only way to resolve a situation like this is through negotiation.

He also outlined that it is important to be mindful of two siblings – who have lived in the house for over 60 years and “who weren’t taken into account by the bank when this eviction was ordered“.

“With just a week to go until Christmas, I would ask everyone to reflect on the situation – especially as this is meant to be the season of good will and a time for coming together with family.”