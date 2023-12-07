The west Cork cheese company, Bandon Vale, is set to expand its product range with Tesco Ireland in a move which will boost the value of its contract with the supermarket group to an estimated €17 million.

Bandon Vale, which was initially established in 1994 to “revive the art of cheese making in the traditional style” has been working with Tesco Ireland for the last three years.

But the company will now supply its full range of cheddar cheese blocks, slices, and grated products, as well as Dutch sliced cheese and grated mozzarella to the supermarket’s 170 stores across Ireland.

The managing director of Bandon Vale, Eilis Mahon, said the company is delighted to extend its product range in the stores.

Bandon Vale operates from a purpose built packing facility in what it describes as the “heart of the dairy rich area of Cork”.

“We pride ourselves on providing a trusted quality product and we are committed to ensuring that all activities of the business are carried out with specific regard to their environmental impact.

“We continue to invest in equipment, production facilities and our people to ensure we exceed customer requirements and expectations.

“The deepening of the relationship with Tesco in Ireland allows us to continue to do this, helping us to support more than 200 jobs in our communities here in Cork,” Mahon said.

According to Aisling Pearce, senior buying manager of chilled and frozen foods, at Tesco Ireland said the West Cork has provided the majority of Tesco’s own label cheddar, for the past three years.

“This latest chapter will see Bandon Vale provide more than 20 new products, including sliced and grated cheese, to Tesco.

“These products are firm favourites with our customers who will enjoy the expanded range from this Irish producer.

“As a proud Cork woman, I’m particularly proud that products coming from West Cork will be available in our stores across the length and breadth of the country,” Pearce added.