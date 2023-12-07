Three men pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to breaches of legislation regarding Special Area of Conservation (SAC) in Co. Laois, at a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court,

Danny O’Brien of Geashill, Co. Offaly, his brother Rory O’Brien of Portarlington, Co. Laois and Pat Paisley of Daingean, Co. Offaly pleaded guilty to the charges under the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations, 2011.

The offences occurred at Cooltedery, Portarlington, Co. Laois, between April 10, 2020 and September 21, 2020.

Court case

The case taken by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage was prosecuted by barrister William Maher, with Donal Dunne, the state solicitor for Co. Laois, instructing.

Judge John O’Leary heard evidence that the men engaged in activities without lawful authority and carried out works within the River Barrow and River Nore Special Area of Conservation without ministerial consent.

Judge O’Leary imposed four criminal convictions on Rory O’Brien and fines totalling €16,000. He also imposed four criminal convictions and fines totalling €12,000 on Danny O’Brien.

Regarding Central Crushing and Screening Ltd., to which Rory O’Brien is a director and secretary of, the judge imposed three criminal convictions and fines totalling €3,000 on the company.

Each of the three men was given six months to pay. The court also directed Central Crushing and Screening Ltd. to pay the costs of the investigation and the prosecution costs of €4,960 and to do so within 21 days.

The judge fixed recognisance for all three men at €1,000 of their bond in respect of each summons and to lodge €2,000 again in respect of each.

Judge O’Leary was satisfied to strike out the charges against Paisley, giving him the benefit of the Probation Act.

Reacting to the convictions, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan T.D said: “My department continues to vigorously enforce wildlife legislation, with suspected breaches investigated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and An Garda Síochána as appropriate.

“NPWS has sent 42 cases to the chief state solicitor’s office since the beginning of 2023.”

Niall Ó Donnchú, director general with the NPWS added: “Last year, NPWS established a new Wildlife Crime Enforcement Directorate to strengthen and sharpen the focus on this aspect of our work in protecting nature.

“Criminal damage to nature is a crime that strikes at the heart of species co-dependency. I would like to thank all of our NPWS Conservation Rangers and colleagues for their efforts in bringing these cases forward.”