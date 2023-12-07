The National Livestock Committee of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has elected a new chairperson, with current chair Brendan Golden coming to the end of his term.

Declan Hanrahan was elected to succeed Golden at a meeting of the committee in Dublin yesterday (Wednesday, December 6).

Hanrahan, who has been vice-chairperson of the committee up to this point, will begin his term as of the IFA annual general meeting (AGM) in January.

He is a beef farmer from Co. Laois.

Commenting on his election to the role, Hanrahan thanked Golden for “his leadership and commitment to the beef and suckler sector” during his time as chairperson of the committee.

“There are significant challenges ahead for our sector and I’m looking forward to representing all beef farmers on the issues in front of us. We are the largest farm enterprise within the farming sector and also a very important part of the rural economy,” he added.

“Our focus will be on securing support from government and the next CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) to sustain the sector,” Hanrahan commented.

Golden, who is running for election as the IFA Connacht regional chair, will remain on as chair of the committee until next month.

Yesterday, Golden said that the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) had agreed to convene a meeting of beef industry stakeholders on the changes to the replacement and terminal breeding indices for beef animals.

At a meeting of the IFA’s national livestock committee, Golden said that a “robust and frank discussion” was held with the ICBF chief executive Sean Coughlan.

According to Golden, the committee members “raised the genuine concerns of suckler farmers and pedigree breeders following the issuing of revised terminal and replacement indices”.

Commenting after the meeting, Golden said that the changes must have the confidence of farmers in order to work.

“Members recognised the importance of having access to independent scientifically verifiable information to inform breeding decisions on farms,” he said.

“To be of benefit, this system must have the confidence of suckler farmers and pedigree breeders,” Golden added.

According to the IFA national livestock chairperson, Coughlan committed to convening an industry stakeholder forum to address the concerns raised by the committee.