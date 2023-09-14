The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is currently recruiting a manager for the Wetlands Restoration Scheme.

Under the national Just Transition Fund, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) has been awarded €12 million for the scheme, which will be operated by the NPWS.

The scheme will focus on restoration and rehabilitation works across a range of wetland sites, including fens, raised and blanket bog, in counties: Laois; Westmeath; Offaly; Longford; Roscommon; Galway; Tipperary and Kildare.

Restoration plans and drainage management plans will be developed for each site selected to be part of the project which is due to run until the end of 2026.

The measures will include blocking of drains; construction of bunds; imposition or amendment of grazing regimes; erection of fencing for stock control; control of scrub/invasive species and tree felling where appropriate.

The development of visitor amenities around some project sites will also be a key action of the project.

The project manager is a full time position until the project concludes and comes with a salary scale of €71,850 – €98,163.

According to the job listing, the manager will be be responsible for managing and coordinating activities within the project.

They will also be tasked with “fostering productive relationships with all stakeholders, particularly in the agriculture and tourism sectors, State bodies, local authorities, local communities”.

The NPWS Wetlands Restoration Scheme may also include the purchase of land or incentive payments for landowners.

Candidates are required to have a minimum of a degree in natural sciences, civil engineering or agricultural science, along with having at least five years’ experience in project and financial management.

The closing date for applications is 3:00p.m on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Since 2018, the NPWS has been engaged in the restoration of over 5,000ha of protected raised bogs.