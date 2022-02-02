Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, has launched of a promotional video today (Wednesday, February 2) on World Wetlands Day to raise awareness of the importance of peatlands in the ecosystem.

Minister Noonan also announced that the Local Biodiversity Fund is now open for applications from local authorities.

Highlighting community-led restoration projects, the minister said that the available Peatland Community Engagement Scheme enables local groups to restore peatlands. This year’s scheme, which was launched in January 2022, received €500,000 in funding, the largest to date.

Minister Noonan said:

“On World Wetlands Day, I’d like to commend the great work being done in communities across the country at a local level to enhance our appreciation of wetlands.”

Since 2018, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage engaged in the restoration of over 5,000ha of protected raised bogs.

Peatlands provide environmental benefits and unique biodiversity since a restored bog can actively sequester carbon and act as long-term carbon sink.

The LIFE ‘Living Bog’ project which restored 12 raised bogs designated as Natura 2000 sites – protected areas – in the midlands region will be finalised this year.

Local Biodiversity Action Fund

Funding of €1.5 million is being made available this year under the Local Biodiversity Fund which is now open to applications from local authorities.

The fund supports local projects that are in line with actions outlined under the National Biodiversity Action Plan to address biodiversity loss. Targeted project areas include wetland restoration, grasslands and coastal amenities.

Galway County Council’s ‘Wetlands of North East Galway’ StoryMap was funded under the scheme last year and will be launched today.

Using StoryMap and geospatial technology, detailed information on wetlands in north east Co. Galway can be provided which also promotes the importance of wildlife, environmental and health benefits, the minister explained.

All 31 local authorities sought funding in 2021 under the Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme which is operated by the NPWS. Previously funded projects include the surveying of breeding birds and the creation of pollinator-friendly initiatives.

“Local authorities and communities are a huge part of the biodiversity solution and I’d encourage everyone to see what can be done in their community,” the minister said.