The Irish Organic Association (IOA) has welcomed the reopening of the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme, by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The scheme offers funding to certified organic businesses which are interested in developing their processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage facilities.

The scheme aims to support the further development of Ireland’s organic supply chains and capitalise on the demand for organic produce both at home and abroad.

The latest tranche of the scheme runs from Tuesday February 1, 2022 until Thursday March 31, 2022.

Gillian Westbrook, Irish Organic Association (IOA) CEO, said: “It is great to see the reopening of the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme alongside the Organic Farming Scheme [OFS] as part of a coordinated approach to the development and expansion of a dynamic and innovative organic sector in Ireland.

“With Irish and European organic markets recording double digit growth over the last 10 years, Ireland needs to be encouraging new and existing organic businesses to develop their capacities so that existing markets can be reinforced and new markets secured.”

The IOA said that it has consistently called for reliable policy support frameworks that allow organic farmers and food businesses to plan for the future and be ready to exploit green growth opportunities.

“This also includes ensuring an ambitious implementation of Ireland’s National Organic Strategy, aligned to the goals and objectives of the EU’s Organic Action Plan, and driven by a partnership between the organic sector, government and enterprise that responds to societal expectations for greater sustainability,” Westbrook added.

Organic processing scheme

The Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme is operated by the DAFM and provides financial support to businesses engaged in organic food production.

Applicants can apply for grant aid for off-farm investments up to €700,000 on eligible expenditure and must be registered with an approved organic certification body such as the IOA before applying.

2021 reporting from Bord Bia estimated that the Irish organic market was valued at approximately €235 million in 2020, with an annual growth rate of about 9% between 2015 and 2020, the IOA said.

According to the latest figures from the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), demand for organic food among both Irish and EU consumers has doubled in value over the last decade.