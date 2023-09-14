Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for persistent and heavy rain in Co. Cork this evening (Thursday, September 14).

The national forecaster said that this rain will lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and very difficult conditions on the roads.

The alert will come into force from 6:00p.m today until 6:00p.m on Friday (September 15).

A Status Yellow weather warning for persistent rain has been issued for 12 counties which will also bring a risk of flooding.

Advertisement

The warning, which will be in place for 24 hours up to 6:00p.m on Friday, currently applies to counties: Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; Wicklow; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary and Waterford.

Meanwhile, a potato blight advisory is in place for the entire country for the coming days.

There will be opportunities for spraying today in the northern half of the country for much of the morning and afternoon before rain arrives.

Met Éireann also advised that there may be further opportunities for spraying during Saturday (September 16) outside of showers.

Advertisement

The advisory is due to expire on Monday (September 18) at 7:00p.m.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that the coming week will be wet with 30 to 50mm of rainfall likely.

The highest amounts will be in the south and east of the country with totals could be as high as 100mm, over four times the average rainfall for this time of year.

Soil conditions will deteriorate over the coming days with most soils likely becoming saturated, and potential for moderate and poorly drained soils becoming waterlogged.

The forecaster said that the coming days will be unsettled with rain and showers, apart from Saturday which is expected to be mostly dry.