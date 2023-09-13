Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain across southern counties tomorrow (Thursday, September 14).

The national forecaster said there may be localised flooding as a result in areas covered by the warning.

The alert currently applies to counties: Carlow; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Kilkenny; Laois; Limerick; Tipperary; Waterford and Wexford.

It is expected that the warning will be in place from 6:00p.m on Thursday until 6:00a.m on Friday (September 15).

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that the coming week will be wet with 30 to 50mm of rainfall likely.

The highest amounts will be in the south and east of the country with totals could be as high as 100mm, over four times the average rainfall for this time of year.

Soil conditions will steadily deteriorate over the coming days with most soils expected to become saturated, and there is the potential for poorly drained soils becoming waterlogged.

The weather forecast shows that rain will extend from the west of the country during this afternoon.

The southerly winds will strengthen and temperatures will reach highs of 13° to 17°.

The rain will clear from the west and northwest later to leave a mostly dry night with lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° and light to moderate southwest winds.

Thursday will be dry with some sunny breaks before the rain arrives on the south coast during the afternoon.

Met Éireann has advised that there is currently some uncertainty about the timing and intensity of the rainfall.



