Met Éireann has said that this week will be cooler than the high temperatures of recent days with some unsettled conditions in parts.

The national forecaster said that the next seven days will bring significantly higher rainfall totals, especially in the southeast, as an Atlantic airflow sets in.

Today (Monday, September 11) will be cloudy with rain and drizzle in the northwest and west becoming widespread across the country.

The rain will clear from Ulster and Connacht later in the day, but the wet conditions will persist in Munster and Leinster.

Highest daytime temperatures will range from 16° to 19° in light variable breezes.

Any lingering rain will die out to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells. It will be a cool night with lowest temperatures of 5° to 11° in light variable winds.

Tuesday (September 12) will be mainly dry with sunny spells, there will be some isolated showers in northern parts.

The northerly wind will be light and temperatures will reach highs of 15° to 18°.

It will be dry and calm on Tuesday night with mist and fog developing. It will be a cool night with temperatures dropping back to between 4° and 7°.

Wednesday (September 13) will begin dry, before cloud builds from the Atlantic bringing rain which will spread from the west in the afternoon and evening.

The southerly winds will be strong in Atlantic coastal areas and daytime temperatures will range from 14° to 17°.

The rain is expected to clear to scattered showers on Wednesday night, with lowest temperatures of 11° to 13° and moderate westerly winds.

There will be sunshine and some showers on Thursday (September 14) with light to moderate west to northwest breezes and highest temperatures of 15° to 18°.

Friday (September 15) will be mostly dry with sunny spells, but there is a risk of rain developing in the southeast later in the day.

Next weekend is expected to be mostly dry but there could be some wet weather in the east and south at times.

Met Éireann said that mean soil temperatures are anticipated to decrease in the coming week, but still remain above average.

Drying conditions will be good this week, with sunny spells forecasted, particularly on Tuesday.

The best of the spraying opportunities will be on Tuesday, but farmers are advised to check local forecasts as there are some showers expected.

A potato blight advisory for the entire country is effect until 1:00p.m on Tuesday.