The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is planning to protest at two political party think-ins this week over the cut to the nitrates derogation and the delay in farmer payments.

The farming organisation will hold at demonstration outside the Fianna Fáil think-in in the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Co. Tipperary this morning (Monday, September 11) at 9:30a.m.

Members of the IFA are also planning to voice their anger outside the think-in of Fine Gael in Limerick later this week.

The political parties will be discussing their priorities ahead of Budget 2024.

IFA protest

The demonstrations follow an IFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) last Thursday (September 7) to highlight the “deep frustration” of farmers over the cut to the nitrates limit and the decision to delay certain scheme payments this year.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Fianna Fáil TD, Charlie McConalogue had invited representatives from farm organisations to a meeting at DAFM “to discuss both issues and listen to farmer concerns”.

However, the IFA decided to picket the meeting because it said the time for “discussion” and “updates” had passed. IFA president Tim Cullinan Source: Finbarr O’Rourke

IFA president Tim Cullinan claimed that Minister McConalogue and the government are out of touch with farmers and rural Ireland.

“This minister is in office, but not in control of his department. He makes announcements first and then pretends to consult with farmers later.

“Thursday’s meeting was another example of this. It came a day after his announcement which followed a video call with the relevant EU commissioner.

“This was a pathetic attempt on such an important issue. He needs to get on a plane and sit down with the commissioner,” he said.

Farmers’ views

Cullinan said there are “numerous other examples” of Minister McConalogue failing to take farmers’ views on board.

“These include the design of the latest suckler scheme; issues in the sheep sector; the destruction of tillage through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP); the inability to draw down Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding; and the forestry debacle.

“They are all examples of a minister who doesn’t appear to be in control,” he said.

“Every approach this government has taken is based on an ideology of reducing production.

“They keep talking about schemes to support farmers, but most of it goes on compliance costs, with little or no money funding ending up with farm families,” Cullinan added.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, are sacrificing farmers to stay in power.

“We will send a strong message that farmers and rural Ireland have been completely let down by the government parties. They them need to stand up for farmers and rural Ireland,” the IFA president said.