Sunshine amounts are likely to be “above average” over the coming week, according to the latest farming forecast from Met Éireann.

However it has also warned that some parts of the country could see “variable rainfall totals due to some thundery showery activity” over the next seven days.

Met Éireann said overall drying conditions will be good with a good deal of sunny spells forecast and that there will be some opportunities for spraying this week.

The national meteorological service stated: “Over the coming week, mean air temperatures are forecasted to be well above average, with values of 16° to 17° expected, between 2°and 3° above the average for this time of year.

“Soil temperatures have been between 2° and 3° warmer than average over the last week, with mean soil temperatures ranging between 15.1° and 17.5° .

“Mean soil temperatures will likely increase further in the coming week.”

Very warm

Met Éireann has also warned that today (Friday, September 8) will be “very warm” with highest temperatures of 24° to 28°and that it will remain warm and humid tonight.

But it has also cautioned that there is the possibility of a few scattered thunderstorms inland during the afternoon.

It has forecast that sunny spells will continue throughout the weekend but that there are also likely to be “well scattered showers, some of which will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible”. Tomorrow night (Saturday, September 9) will be mild and humid according to the national meteorological service. Sunday It also expects that the warm, sunny weather will extend into Sunday (September 10) although it will not be quite as warm as previous days.

Met Éireann has also warned that some parts of the country could see “showers, some heavy with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible”.

There is the potential for showers in the east which will die out overnight it stated.

Monday

Monday will then see temperatures drop at start of the week, it will be mostly cloudy through the day, according to latest forecasts with rain moving southeastwards but clearing later.

“This rain will be followed by cooler, less humid air.

“Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19° with light westerly breezes,” the the national meteorological service detailed.

Tuesday

It expects that there will be mostly dry and sunny spells, although it will feel cooler than before with highest temperatures in the region of 11 to 14°.