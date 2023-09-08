A “generation” of family farms could face a serious threat to their future because of the introduction of lower nitrates limits, according to the chair of a national dairy committee.

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) Stephen Arthur said dairy farmers are now “left with a large drop in their income” because of incoming changes to nitrates limits.

Earlier this week the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed that the EU Commission has outlined that it will not re-visit its current decision on Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

Ireland’s current derogation is due to expire on January 1, 2026 and the derogation limit is due to reduce to 220kg organic nitrogen (N) per hectare on January 1, 2024 in certain areas, because latest water quality results have not shown sufficient improvement.

According to Arthur the changes are likely to lead to a fresh scramble for land.

Dairy farmers

He said “I have spoken to many dairy farmers since this was announced and a feeling of shock and betrayal is the mood out there.

“Most who are in derogation are farming small to average size farms and this is going to make many of them unviable unless they can find expensive land to rent, that they actually do not require other than for nitrates calculation purposes”.

He also added that over the last 10 years many dairy farmers had actively followed government policy and invested on their farms.

But Arthur said a shift in government policy could undermine these farmers and their families.

“The lack of support from the government is startling. Derogation farmers have had ever more stringent rules imposed on them over the last number of years, the latest being banding at the start of 2023.

“Instead of allowing time for the new measures to take effect and work with farmers on the journey to improving water quality, this blunt instrument is being imposed.

“There was no consultation when the Department of Agriculture agreed to this mid-term review and Teagasc have indicated it will result in negligible if any improvements for water,” Arthur said.