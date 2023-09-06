Gardaí are appealing for information following the death of a 16-year-old boy who fell from a tractor in Co. Galway last week.

The incident happened at Sylane in Tuam on the evening of Wednesday, August 30.

The teenager was rushed from the scene with serious injuries to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

Gardaí have confirmed that the boy passed away in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 6).

A garda spokesperson told Agriland: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic incident which occurred at Sylane in Tuam, Co. Galway on Wednesday evening, August 30, 2023.

“The incident occurred at approximately 7:40p.m when a male teenager, 16 years, fell from a tractor.

“He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries.

“The male passed away during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, September 6, 2023. A post-mortem will take place in due course,” they added.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, to come forward to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda Station at; 093 70840, the Garda Confidential line at; 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí

Meanwhile, gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the death of a man in his 50s following an accident on a farm in Co. Cork.

The accident happened in the White’s Cross area on Wednesday, August 30, shortly before 2:00p.m.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s body was taken from the scene and brought to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.