A joint application by Teagasc, Independent Milk Laboratories (IML), FBA Laboratories, and Kerry Group (Agribusiness) has been shortlisted in the prestigious Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) Impact Awards.

The application is one of three shortlisted in the ‘Industry Engagement Impact’ category.

The shortlisted application is based on the licensing deal and resulting consultancy of the chlorates technical service undertaken by Teagasc food researcher, Martin Danaher and his team.

Impact awards

The applications were reviewed by an international group of reviewers, and the overall award winners will be announced later today, Thursday, December 1 in Dublin.

Advertisement

Dr. Siobhán Jordan, head of the Technology Transfer Office in Teagasc said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award. It is recognition of the collaboration between the different parties to deliver a solution for an industry wide challenge.

“Independent Milk Laboratories, FBA Laboratories and Kerry Group have worked extensively with Teagasc over the last two years to enable the licensing of know-how and provision of critical consultancy in relation to specialist testing for chlorate residues for milk and dairy ingredients.

“The engagement will further safeguard Ireland’s milk products used in dairy-based infant formula and reduce waste in the production process,” she added.

She said that this has been achieved by accessing skills, expertise and technology at Teagasc to investigate the presence of potential residues, which can be found in common disinfectants used to clean milk machines.

Advertisement

All the companies have emphasised the importance of Teagasc expertise and reputation in ensuring successful technology transfer and significant impacts on their businesses.

The Industry Engagement Impact Award is presented to examples of knowledge transfer success arising from Irish publicly-funded research performing organisations and companies working together through collaborative research or research consultancy.

KTI’s annual Impact Awards recognise significant achievements in the commercialisation of publicly-funded research nationwide and engagement with research system across the third level and other similar state research institutions.

In particular, the awards acknowledge and celebrate the pivotal role of the Innovation Offices / Technology Transfer Offices (TTOs) and their staff on the ground, who make this knowledge transfer and commercialisation happen.