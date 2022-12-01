Nine amendments to the Water Environment (Abstractions and Associated Impoundments) Bill 2022 on behalf of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have been rejected according to independent senator, Victor Boyhan.

The senator tabled the amendments on behalf of the association at committee stage.

After the conclusion of the Seanad debate on the bill yesterday (Wednesday, November 30), Senator Boyhan said he was genuinely surprised and disappointed that all nine amendments were not supported by any of the Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or Green Party senators.

IFA amendments on water bill

Senator Boyhan explained that the IFA had expressed genuine concerns about aspects of the bill and wanted to change certain sections of the legislation, which he said was understandable.

Advertisement

“The IFA outlined their concerns regarding aspects of the proposed legislation which would give Irish Water the ability to infringe on the property rights of Irish farmers,” the senator said.

“I responded accordingly to their concerns and tabled an appropriate set of amendments, which the IFA had initially drafted.

“Many politicians pride themselves on their connections to the IFA, the performance or lack of it in Seanad Éireann on behalf of the association, was a real eye opener for me.”

The senator has now appealed to the government to take a fresh look at the concerns of the IFA and other farming representative organisations in relation to the Water Environment (Abstractions and Associated Impoundments) Bill 2022.

Advertisement

There are two specific elements of the bill, which the senator has outlined in which he has concerns:

The lack of clear protocols for compensation and full guidance on fair mediation and legal remedy for farmers, landowners and the issue of associated costs;

The ability of Irish Water to infringe the property rights of Irish farmers. Section 61 of the bill grants Irish Water the power to control, interfere or affect the level of any water reservoir (river, pond, etc.) if it is relevant to a public abstraction or ancillary operation.

The bill is now due to go to Dáil Éireann for consideration and debate.

Senator Boyhan has said that it is critically important that the IFA concerns are further teased out when the bill comes before the Dáil.

“I would appeal to the government to work constructively with all sides of the House [of Government] to address the genuine concerns of farmers.”