A delegation from Macra met with European Commissioner for financial stability, financial services and the capital markets union, Mairead McGuinness, in Brussels yesterday (Wednesday, November 30).

The meeting was organised and facilitated by MEP Colm Markey, a Fine Gael party colleague of McGuinness.

The Macra delegation led by president, John Keane consisted of up to 30 representatives from across the country who will spend the next three days in Brussels, meeting with political representatives on the issues that are affecting young people.

The delegation representing young Irish farmers discussed issues with Commissioner McGuinness such as:

Financing of the Green Deal;

Providing increased financial support for young farmers;

The future transportation of animals in the EU;

Carbon Farming Framework;

Financial supports for SMEs ;

Impact of rising interest rates on young people.

MEP Colm Markey also engaged with the Macra delegation on some of the topics raised.

Macra president John Keane said: “The Macra delegation is in Brussels at a poignant time for young people across the EU. The challenges for young people across all sectors are increasing.

“Our Macra members have concerns ranging from climate change, farming for the future to the future of rural areas.

“Thanks to MEP Markey our members have the opportunity to engage directly with policy makers and those making decisions for the future of Europe’s youth.”