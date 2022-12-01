The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen will be welcomed to government buildings by Taoiseach Micheál Martin for a working lunch during her visit to Dublin today (Thursday, December 1).

President von der Leyen and the Taoiseach will discuss current issues on the European Union’s (EU) agenda, including the war in Ukraine and its impact on the cost and security of energy supply.

While in Dublin, the president will address a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas to mark 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the EU.

The outlook for the EU and global economy, and the need to strengthen the EU’s partnerships with key allies including the US and UK will also be addressed at today’s meeting.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of her visit today, the Taoiseach said he is delighted to welcome president von der Leyen to Dublin as Ireland celebrates 50 years of EU membership.

“Our EU engagement has been transformative for the country and the decision to join was amongst the most important taken in the history of the state.

“President von der Leyen has provided exemplary leadership at EU level through several very difficult years, including on the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“She has helped to shape and deliver effective EU responses, supporting our citizens and our enterprises,” according to the Taoiseach.

Advertisement

The Taoiseach also said he will take the opportunity to thank the president of the European Commission for her “constant solidarity with Ireland”.

“Especially with people and businesses in Northern Ireland, as we have worked to find a practical and pragmatic way forward on the protocol.

“I greatly look forward to discussing the many issues on the EU’s agenda in my meeting with her – we are together in our commitment to finding common EU solutions to shared challenges,” he said.