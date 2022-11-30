Payments to farmers under the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme have commenced this week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced today (Wednesday, November 30).

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has commenced scheme payments to over 71,000 eligible farmers.

The budget for the Fodder Support Scheme is €56 million with a payment rate of €100/ha, with a maximum of 10ha receiving support.

Announcing the commencement of payments under the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme today, Minister McConalogue said:

“Issuing payments to farm families in a rapid manner is a key priority of mine and I am proud of our track record in this space.

“These payments are an important income boost to farmers at this time of year and, of course, are a recognition of the increased input costs farmers are facing as a result of the war in Ukraine and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis”.

The minister confirmed that payments will continue to issue to cleared cases on a regular basis over the coming weeks.

Fodder Support Scheme

The scheme, which was announced in June 2022, incentivised in particular drystock farmers to grow more fodder (silage and/or hay) for this winter to ensure Ireland does not have any animal welfare issue over the coming winter and next spring.

Eligible applicants under the 2022 scheme have been reminded that if they wish to apply for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme, they must do so online by midnight on Monday, December 5.

Only farmers with grassland were eligible to apply and no support is being provided to milk suppliers. Tillage land is also not eligible for support.

The maximum area eligible for payment under the scheme is 10ha with a potential maximum payment of €1,000, according to the DAFM.

Payments have commenced to cleared cases. For all non-cleared cases, once all administrative, compliance and on the spot inspections have been undertaken, these payments will be made before the end of 2022.