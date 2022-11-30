Managing carbon efficiently is now an absolute priority for beef and sheep farmers throughout Northern Ireland according to one leading livestock producer.

Sam Chesney, who farms near Kircubbin in Co. Down, said managing carbon is” the only show in town”.

“This is a development which the general public should be made fully aware of,” Chesney said.

He believes there is now compelling evidence to confirm that beef and sheep farmers can improve efficiency levels in order to drive down the carbon footprint of their businesses.

Chesney added: “Taking this approach also means that they can maintain current production levels.”

Advertisement

Carbon footprint

In recent years he has fundamentally altered the focus of his beef and sheep operation.

He has changed the breeding stock on the farm to select for easier fleshing animals while also encouraging the growth of multi-species swards.

In addition Chesney has also expanded the footprint of all the hedges on the farm.

He said there was a compelling reason to do this: “Responding to climate change will require farmers to reduce greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions.

“But full recognition must also be taken of the carbon sequestration levels taking place on our farms.”

The Co. Down livestock producer also believes that having a “verified carbon footprint figure” will be a game changer for beef and sheep farmers.

Advertisement

“This will allow livestock producers to take control of the climate change debate. In my own case, the cattle enterprise has a current carbon footprint of 23kg of carbon for every kg of beef produced,” he said.

“The equivalent value for the sheep enterprise works out at 17kg of carbon. However, neither of these values takes account of the sequestration taking place on the farm.

“We already know the key actions that will drive down the carbon footprint of cattle and sheep enterprises. These include the calving of replacement heifers at 24 months and driving down the slaughter age of stock. But we need more data,” Chesney highlighted.

His farm is currently one of the seven farm businesses that have been selected to participate in Northern Ireland’s ARC Zero project.

The aim of this initiative is to help frame strategies that will ensure the targets laid down within Northern Ireland’s recently agreed climate change legislation are met.